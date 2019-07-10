Code Orange Warning For Heavy Rain and Thunder in Place For 7 Regions in Bulgaria

In the morning, clouds will break and the rain will stop for a while, but even before noon it will start again from the west and will cover most of the country. In the evening the rain will gradually end from the northwest but will continue in the southern and eastern areas overnight, significant amounts expected there. Thunderstorms and hail more likely in southern Bulgaria. Moderate wind from the northwest will bring cool air. Maximum temperatures will drop to 21C to 26C, higher in the far southwest areas. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for the month, and will drop further.

Code Orange warning for heavy rain and thunder has been issued for seven regions, and Yellow Code for 21 regions, according to the NIMH website.



The orange warning is in place for Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Burgas and Varna for rain and thunderstorms, heavier in the afternoon and overnight. Rainfall will reach 40-80 l/sq. m by Thursday morning, flooding of properties and transport network are possible. Interruptions in power supply, communications and water transmission network are also possible. Because of the dangerous weather, partial evacuation is possible. Motorists must be cautious because of reduced visibility and aquaplaning.



Yellow warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Dobrich, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia, Pernik and Kyustendil for rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall of 15 to 30 l/sq. m is expected, in some areas up to 30-40 l/sq. m. Because of the heavy rain local flooding and interruption of outdoor activities is possible. Motorists must be cautious because of reduced visibility and aquaplaning.