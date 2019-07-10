Ludogorets Heads for its First Champions League Test

Ludogorets starts the Champions League this year with visit to Ferencvaros. The Bulgarian champion is visiting Budapest in the first match of the first qualifying round and will hope for a good result that will give them the appropriate starting points before the rematch.

Prior to the match coach Stoicho Stoev expressed his confidence that his team was completely ready.

"I would say that the team is ready, the main focus in our preparation was the match with Ferencvaros." I knew the team two days ago, and I used these two days so we could work from a tactical point of view, train some things and in both phases of the game, "said Stoev.

He can rely on all new additions that were attracted in the summer.

"Ludogorets" has only one victory in its last eight tournaments in European tournaments. Stoev, however, does not worry about this and the loss suffered by his team during his last meeting with a Hungarian team - Videoonton last season.

The Ferencvaros rival had eight wins in nine friendlies in the summer, scoring 26 goals and receiving only two.

The match between Ferencvaros and Ludogorets is today at 21:00 and will be broadcast directly on "Diema Sport".