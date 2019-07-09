Bulgaria Industrial Production Growth At 5-Month Low

Bulgaria’s industrial production grew at the slowest pace in five months in May, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in May, slower than a 2.7 percent increase in April.

The latest production was the weakest since December, when it fell 2.9 percent.

Mining and quarrying production grew 9.7 percent annually in May and manufacturing output rose 0.9 percent.

Production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 5.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production was zero in May, after a 1.6 percent decline in the preceding month.

