The Locomotive of the Yambol-Burgas Passenger Train Caught on Fire
The locomotive of the Yambol-Burgas passenger train caught on fire, BNR announced.
The incident happened near Lukoil Neftochim. There are no injured people.
The passenger train stayed in the section between Druzhba and Dolno Ezerovo stations.
150 people travelled on the train, BDZ reports.
It was at 9:58 am that the freight wagons arrived at the railway station in Burgas. The railway company sent a second locomotive to pull them.
On-site teams of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" performed an inspection of the damaged locomotive.
