The Bulgarian Health Fund Owes BGN 285 Million to Foreign Institutions

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) owes BGN 285 million to foreign institutions. This is what the Deputy Minister of Health and the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of NHIF Zheni Nacheva said at the Supervisory Board meeting on 17 June. The stenogram is published on the NHIF website. The obligations are mainly to Austria, the UK and Germany. A schedule for servicing and repaying is provided for the amount.

The overdue debts at the end of 2018 to foreign funds for treatment of Bulgarians abroad are 135 million levs, Naheva said. According to her, debt will be fully paid in 2020.

Over BGN 70 million of revenues have been collected by the National Health Insurance Fund for the past year, with BGN 67 mln of them targeting drug payments.

When presenting the financial report of the National Health Insurance Fund for the year 2018, Nacheva explained that from the reserve of the NHIF - BGN 114 million, BGN 8 million were allocated for specialized outpatient medical care, nearly BGN 63 million were for medicines and BGN 39 million were for hospital medical aid.

More than BGN 3 million of capital expenditures have been redeployed for health insurance payments, as well as BGN 800 thousand of the means of subsistence.



NHIF has uncollected claims amounting to BGN 2 954 000 from the holders of authorizations for use for which contracts have been signed for their submission and are not forfeited. These claims must be made this year.