Warning, Dangerous Weather: Thunderstorms and Rain Throughout Bulgaria, Colder Days Expected

Rainy weather will prevail the next day. In the morning there will be temporary breaks in rainfall and cloud rupture, but even before noon from west will again there will be rain, which will cover most of the country, according to the NIMH forecast.



Dangerous weather throughout the country. Orange code has been declared for 7 regions of the country: Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Bourgas and Varna. There will be precipitation of rain and thunderstorms, more intense in the afternoon and night through Thursday. It is expected that until Thursday morning, the amounts of the rainfall will reach 40-80 l / sq.m.



In the rest of the country is declared a yellow code for intense rainfall, such as in Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Shumen, Silistra, Targovishte and Veliko Tarnovo there are also thunderstorms. It is possible that the rainfall amounts to between 15 and 30 l / sq.m, and in individual places up to 30-40 l / sq.m.

At nightfall from northwest, rainfall will begin to stop, but in the southern and eastern regions it will continue to rain overnight as well as Thursday, with significant quantities expected to fall there. The probability of thunderstorms and hailstorms in Southern Bulgaria is more likely.



The wind will be mostly moderate from the northwest and cool air will penetrate it. Temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 21 and 26 degrees, higher in the extreme southwest regions.

On the Black Sea in the morning, the rainfall will stop and there will be temporary tears in the afternoon. In the afternoon, it will rain again and will continue to rain with interruptions during the night and Thursday. The wind will be mostly temperate from the north-northwest, after midday it will temporarily turn from the south-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 23 and 26 degrees, as is the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2 bales.

Above the mountains will be cloudy and rainy, there will be some thunderstorms. It will blow moderate north-northwest, on high open parts - strong to a stormy western wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters - about 19 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 12, lower in the Balkan Mountains.



On Thursday it will be windy and relatively cool. There will be variable clouds, more significant before noon over the east, and after noon - above the mountainous areas, but only in some places will rain. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 22 and 27 degrees. On Friday it will be cloudy with almost no precipitation, the wind will lose weight.