Diplomatic Tension between Sofia and Belgrade Settled

There has been a positive outcome of the diplomatic controversy between Sofia and Belgrade. The news come from Sarajevo after a meeting between the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic during the South-East European Cooperation Process forum on July 9, reports BNT.

Speaking before the participants in the forum and then to media, the Bulgarian PM said that on the Balkans it is difficult for us to get together, and instead of getting together we look at what divides us. But this is not the case for the EU, because they want results from us, Borissov added.

As an example he pointed out to the controversy between Bulgaria and Serbia in the recent days over Borissov’s comments on Kosovo and EU foreign policy, and the reaction by the Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić to them. The tension escalated after the reaction by Ivica Dacic to Boyko Borissov’s words that the new EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is Spanish, would not be upholding the national policy of Madrid on Kosovo, but the European policy instead.

Speaking to media later, Borissov said he wanted a formal apology from Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic because he did not say anything wrong. He repeated his words that when a country's representative holds a high post in the European Union, he should consult with the whole Union, regardless of the position of his country, as in this case Spain does not recognize Kosovo, and Josep Borell was elected as High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

Then he told Serbian national television that he expected Dacic to apologise to him because he made a diplomatic row on his back.