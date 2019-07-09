African Swine Fever is Spreading in Bulgaria

African swine fever is spreading, the transmission of the virus among feral and domestic pigs is very dangerous, Dr. Georgi Chobanov, Director of Animal Health and Welfare, and Feed Control, told Focus Radio in reference to the new outbreaks of the disease.

In domestic swine, the disease can be eradicated, but in the wild population it takes longer as it is difficult to locate the infected animals, Dr. Chobanov said. He recommended several measures to the farmers. "First, if possible, not to keep pigs for a while as the disease is now starting. From now on, it will increase in area and affected animals. If, however, they have decided to do it anyway, these pigs must be registered. This means buying them from a farm that is licenced to breed and sell this type of animals, having all necessary documents, and raising them according to the requirements,” he explained. He further said that every animal owner must have a contract with a registered veterinarian who will supervise the animal. The law is clear as to who can claim compensation and who cannot. If the pig has been bought legally the pig and has the necessary documents, the owner would be compensated, if the animal is euthanized.