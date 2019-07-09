In May 2019, Turnover in Bulgarian Retail Decreased by 0.2% Compared to April

According to the preliminary seasonally adjusted data, in May 2019 the turnover in "Retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles" at constant prices decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous month, said the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
In May 2019, the working day adjusted turnover increased by 0.4% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes
In May 2019 there was a decrease in turnover compared to the previous month in the ‘Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco’ and ‘Retail sale of non-food products except fuel’ - by 1.6% and 0.3%, respectively. Growth was registered in 'Retail sale of automotive fuel” by 2.7%.
In the retail sale of non-food goods, except fuel, a more significant increase was recorded in 'Retail sale of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods' by 2.8%. A more significant decline was observed in ‘Retail sale of audio and video equipment; hardware, paints and glass; electrical household appliances’- by 2.4%.

Annual changes
In May 2019, compared to the same month of 2018, the turnover increased in the ‘Retail sale of automotive fuel’ (by 4.7%) and ‘Retail sale of non-food products except fuel’ (by 1.4%), while in the ‘Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco’ there was a decrease by 2.7%. A more significant increase in ‘Retail sale of non-food products except fuel’ was registered in the ‘Retail sale via mail order, telephone or Internet’ - by 21.1%. A decline was reported in 'Retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods' by 5.8%.

