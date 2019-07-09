3 Parties Want a Machine Vote only for Presidential and European Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 9, 2019, Tuesday // 14:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 3 Parties Want a Machine Vote only for Presidential and European Elections INews.bg

Deputies from GERB, “United Patriots” and “Volya” undertake a legislative initiative to change the Electoral Code, which proposes to abolish the possibility of a machine vote in local and parliamentary elections. The news was announced by the chairwoman of the legal commission and GERB member Anna Alexandrova at a briefing in the parliament, BGNES reported.

Anna Alexandrova emphasised that the initiative was dictated by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) analysis of the machine vote held in 3,000 polling stations in the European Parliament elections held on May 26 this year.

Deputies, however, propose the machine vote to be preserved for presidential and European parliamentary elections.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: machine vote, GERB, Volya, United Patriots, Presidential elections, european elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria