3 Parties Want a Machine Vote only for Presidential and European Elections

Deputies from GERB, “United Patriots” and “Volya” undertake a legislative initiative to change the Electoral Code, which proposes to abolish the possibility of a machine vote in local and parliamentary elections. The news was announced by the chairwoman of the legal commission and GERB member Anna Alexandrova at a briefing in the parliament, BGNES reported.

Anna Alexandrova emphasised that the initiative was dictated by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) analysis of the machine vote held in 3,000 polling stations in the European Parliament elections held on May 26 this year.

Deputies, however, propose the machine vote to be preserved for presidential and European parliamentary elections.