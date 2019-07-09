The Food Trade Shrinks, the Fuel Trade Increases

Turnover of grocery stores shrank in May, both from the previous month and from May last year. The speed of petrol stations is rising. This is evident from the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute, announced today.

In the "Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles" the turnover decreased by 0.2% compared to April and compared to May 2018 the increase was only 0.4%.

For a month in the retail trade of food, beverages and tobacco, the decrease was by 1.6%. In the retail trade in automotive fuels and lubricants, the monthly increase was 2.7%.

Compared to a year earlier, the decline in purchases of food and beverages was 2.7% and the increase in fuel was 4.7%.

For other non-food goods, NSI reported an increase in sales of textiles and clothing by 2.8% per month and by 1.6% year-on-year. A more significant monthly decline was seen in the retail trade in household appliances, furniture and other household goods by 2.4%, compared to a year earlier with an increase of 4.2%