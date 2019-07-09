The Food Trade Shrinks, the Fuel Trade Increases

Business | July 9, 2019, Tuesday // 14:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Food Trade Shrinks, the Fuel Trade Increases www.pixabay.com

Turnover of grocery stores shrank in May, both from the previous month and from May last year. The speed of petrol stations is rising. This is evident from the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute, announced today.

In the "Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles" the turnover decreased by 0.2% compared to April and compared to May 2018 the increase was only 0.4%.

For a month in the retail trade of food, beverages and tobacco, the decrease was by 1.6%. In the retail trade in automotive fuels and lubricants, the monthly increase was 2.7%.

Compared to a year earlier, the decline in purchases of food and beverages was 2.7% and the increase in fuel was 4.7%.

For other non-food goods, NSI reported an increase in sales of textiles and clothing by 2.8% per month and by 1.6% year-on-year. A more significant monthly decline was seen in the retail trade in household appliances, furniture and other household goods by 2.4%, compared to a year earlier with an increase of 4.2%

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: food, trade, fuel, NSI, turnover
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria