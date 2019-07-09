Criminologists Busted Two Cannabis Greenhouses in Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa

Criminologists from the Regional Police Station - Veliko Tarnovo have revealed two cannabis mini-greenhouses. Over 40 kg of the drug was seized, as well as nearly 300 pots of plants.

The specialized police operation to counteract the cultivation and distribution of narcotic substances was held yesterday on the territory of Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

The operation was carried out by officers of the "Counteracting Crime Victims" Sector at the Department of Military Investigation - Veliko Tarnovo and their colleagues from the University of Veliko Tarnovo under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office. Property searches were carried out in Veliko Turnovo, G. Oryahovitsa, the villages of Shemshevo, Belyakovets and Samovodene, as well as two cars, all of them used by a 45-year-old man from the district town. In the course of the investigative action in a dwelling in the district town, police officers found a plant for growing marijuana, fertilizers, soil mixes, 90 pots of sown plants such as hemp, and 1200 grams of drying leaf, which in field drug tests responded to cannabis.

In a farm building to a property in the village of Shemshevo was found and seized a second plant, 200 pots with sown plants, weighing 35 kg and 1300 grams of dried herb heads.

The occupier of the property is detained by police within 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the work on its documentation continues under the direction of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - V. Tarnovo.