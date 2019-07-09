Less than 1 % of the Pharmacies in Bulgaria Work 24/7

Less than 1% are the non-stop pharmacies from all pharmacies in the country, BNR reports. The exact number is not known, however, because no records are kept.

About 40 are the pharmacies in the Smolyan region. Even in the district town, however, none operates around the clock, and only one does not close until 22.30. There are no pharmacies in a mountain villages, and the locals - mainly elderly people who can not travel - are forced to buy medicines from the municipal centres through the village mayors.

According to the pharmacy branch, the draft amendment to the Law on Medicinal Products contains very different changes in more than 15 laws, which is why there is a danger that the details will not be looked at.

Chairman of patient organizations "Along with you" Penka Georgieva approves the idea of ​​providing 24-hour pharmacies. However, she does not agree that this should happen in Sofia, but not in the rest of the country.

Bulgaria is not Sofia, everywhere all patients are equal and they have to get equal access to medical care and medication, Georgieva is categorical.

Instead of sanctions, there must be incentives for opening 24-hour pharmacies, as the costs are high. In her words, this can be done through municipalities. The municipality should provide a 24-hour pharmacy for its population - to provide the salary of a master pharmacist to provide security, Georgieva said.

She does not approve of the proposal for on duty pharmacies on schedule - she thinks they have to be stationary.

Georgieva expressed the opinion that what prevents a reform in our country is the presence of lobbying in healthcare. It is clear that the only way to reduce abuse in healthcare is electronic healthcare cards.