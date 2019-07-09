"Maritime Administration" with Surprise Inspections of the Tourist Boats

Since the beginning of the season, the inspections of the tourist boats in Varna and the region have begun, said Captain Valentin Enchev, director of the Maritime Administration. He inspected the boats in the resort of Kamchia.

For the Bulgarian National Radio, Captain Enchev pointed out that the requirements of the ecological inspectorate for the protection of the environment and water cleanliness are being observed. There must be no more than five boats traveling at the same time and they mustn’t be overloaded with passengers.

Enchev also explained:

“There can be maximum 20 people on board and they must wear life jackets - that is mandatory. Also firefighting and buoyancy system. There are no overloads at the moment. 25 extra checks were performed. There are no violations till now. What the captains say that there are fewer tourists this year. "

Captain Valentin Enchev, director of the Maritime Administration, added that the inspections of the boats for the Black Sea coast will continue until the end of the season.