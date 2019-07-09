Bulgaria Marks the 169th Anniversary of the Birth of Ivan Vazov
Today, Bulgaria marks the 169th anniversary of the birth of Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature Ivan Vazov, BNT reminded.
In the capital, the anniversary will be celebrated at the monument to the writer in the garden of the Hagia Sophia and in his house in the center of the city.
In his hometown, Sopot, the celebrations will start with the world liturgy in the church "St. Peter and Paul" and will continue with a recitation of students in the Ivan Vazov Museum House.
Sopotans will have the chance to meet with this year's winner of the National Literary Prize in the name of Vazov - Milen Ruskov. Immediately afterwards the author will plant the traditional coniferous tree in the park next to the house museum.
