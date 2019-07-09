The Richest Got Poorer in 2018
Society | July 9, 2019, Tuesday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
For the first time in the last seven years, the wealth of the richest people around the world declined in 2018, a report by the Capgemini consulting firm, quoted by DPA, reported.
The millionaires have also diminished. This is the first time since the financial crisis in 2008.
Capgemini's experts say the reasons for this trend are the international trade conflicts and uncertainties stemming from Brexit, as well as stock market losses.
The most millionaires are in the United States, Japan and Germany.
- » BBC: Bulgarian Dolphin Deaths Could be Linked to illegal Fishing
- » The Locomotive of the Yambol-Burgas Passenger Train Caught on Fire
- » The Bulgarian Health Fund Owes BGN 285 Million to Foreign Institutions
- » Warning, Dangerous Weather: Thunderstorms and Rain Throughout Bulgaria, Colder Days Expected
- » African Swine Fever is Spreading in Bulgaria
- » Greece's Creditors Rejected the New Government's Appeals for Alleviations