The Richest Got Poorer in 2018

For the first time in the last seven years, the wealth of the richest people around the world declined in 2018, a report by the Capgemini consulting firm, quoted by DPA, reported.

The millionaires have also diminished. This is the first time since the financial crisis in 2008.

Capgemini's experts say the reasons for this trend are the international trade conflicts and uncertainties stemming from Brexit, as well as stock market losses.

The most millionaires are in the United States, Japan and Germany.