A Train Ran Over a Woman who Was Crossing the Rails near Dupnitsa

The fast train from Petrich to Sofia is stopped because of an accident with a man who tried to cross the railway, reported BGNES.

A woman who was run over has died on the spot. There is an inspection on site of the accident.

The incident happened early this morning in the region of Dupnitsa-Dyakovo. Passengers in the canceled area are transported by buses. Their trip will continue with a train from  Dyakovo railway station.

In another incident, the fast train from Sofia to Burgas was stopped not far from the Black Sea town. This time there are no injuries. The train was stopped due to a slight smoke in the locomotive, which has forced the suspension of the composition. Firefighters have arrived, who have managed the situation, explained from BDZ for BGNES.

There were about hundred passengers on the train. Buses are expected to arrive.

