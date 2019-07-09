Why Dalai Lama Criticizes Donald Trump?

He does not like the fact that the American president only thinks about America and nothing else, writes NOVA TV.



Dalai Lama has publicly explained why he recently criticized US President Donald Trump. He did so at the opening of a conference of philosophers and educators from dozens of countries, including Russia and the United States.

"Recently, I was critical of the US president. I did not like his statement that America was first. Such a country should not only look for itself. This is limited thinking, "said the Dalai Lama at the first international conference" Third Millennium Education "at his residence in Dharamsala.

The world-renowned spiritual leader also recalled the "socialist system" of the USSR.

"The motivation was excellent. But the man who had to bring these great ideas into life was not moral, and he had a limited attitude, "says the Dalai Lama.