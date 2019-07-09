On July 10, the Movement in 'Echemishka' Tunnel in the Direction of Varna Will be Suspended

On July 10, the Movement in 'Echemishka' Tunnel in the Direction of Varna Will be Suspended

The reason is a planned exercise-simulation of a crash and a fire in the facility, writes NOVA TV. 


Traffic will be organized in two directions in the lane for Sofia. The reason is a planned exercise-simulation of a crash and a fire in the facility.

The objective is to increase the readiness for action of the forces and means of the Unified Response System for Disaster Response and Emergency Response.

 For the training in Sofia arrive experts from Switzerland, which are among the best in Europe in dealing with crisis situations in tunnels

