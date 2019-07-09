Borisov Met with Erdogan at the South-East European Co-operation Process Forum in Sarajevo

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is in Sarajevo to participate in the summit of heads of state and government of the countries participating in the Southeast European Cooperation Process. Prior to the start of the official dinner of the leaders, Borissov had a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bulgaria is the initiator for the creation of the Southeast European Cooperation Process as the leading political format for dialogue in the region.

The main focus of the working dinner talks last night as well as the meeting today will be aimed at strengthening connectivity in the fields of infrastructure, business, digitalisation and relations between young people, which are the main priorities of the rotating presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

During his meeting with the Turkish president, Prime Minister Borissov said "Peace and dialogue are the best diplomats".

They discussed bilateral co-operation and Turkey's contribution to tackling the migratory flow along the Bulgarian border.

Borissov stressed that Turkey is an immediate neighbor of Bulgaria, a NATO ally and a key partner in the areas of migration, terrorism, energy supply and security, transport corridors, agriculture and livestock, and said our country will continue to be guided by the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, equality and non-interference in internal affairs.

Boyko Borissov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the intensification of the political and economic dialogue between Bulgaria and Turkey.

In the framework of the Sarajevo Forum, Boyko Borissov will hold bilateral meetings: with Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Chairman Milorad Dodik, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Republic of Northern Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski.