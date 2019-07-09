Industrial Production Index Rose by 0.6% in May 2019
According to the preliminary data in May 2019 the Industrial Production Index2 , seasonally adjusted3 , remained at the level of April 2019.
In May 2019 the working day adjusted4 Industrial Production Index rose by 0.6% in comparison with the same month of 2018.
In May 2019 as compared to April 2019, the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index increased in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.5%, while the production fell in the manufacturing by 0.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1%.
The most significant production decreases in the manufacturing were registered in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 8.4%, in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 4.4%, in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.9%. Major increases were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 15.4%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 11.3%, in the manufacture of furniture by 7.1%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 6.0%.
On annual basis in May 2019 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.7% and in the manufacturing by 0.9%, while the production went down in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 5.4%.
In the manufacturing, the more considerable increases compared to the same month of the previous year were registered in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 22.8%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 20.4%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 11.6%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 10.0%.
Important decreases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 16.0%, in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 14.1%, in the manufacture of furniture by 8.2%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 7.3%.
