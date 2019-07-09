Industrial Production Index Rose by 0.6% in May 2019

Business | July 9, 2019, Tuesday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Industrial Production Index Rose by 0.6% in May 2019 pixabay.com

According to the preliminary data in May 2019 the Industrial Production Index2 , seasonally adjusted3 , remained at the level of April 2019.

In May 2019 the working day adjusted4 Industrial Production Index rose by 0.6% in comparison with the same month of 2018.

In May 2019 as compared to April 2019, the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index increased in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.5%, while the production fell in the manufacturing by 0.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1%.

The most significant production decreases in the manufacturing were registered in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 8.4%, in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 4.4%, in the manufacture of basic metals by 3.9%. Major increases were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 15.4%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 11.3%, in the manufacture of furniture by 7.1%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 6.0%.

On annual basis in May 2019 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.7% and in the manufacturing by 0.9%, while the production went down in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 5.4%.

In the manufacturing, the more considerable increases compared to the same month of the previous year were registered in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 22.8%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 20.4%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 11.6%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 10.0%.

Important decreases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 16.0%, in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 14.1%, in the manufacture of furniture by 8.2%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 7.3%.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: industry, manufactiring, furniture, Bulgaria, cigarettes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria