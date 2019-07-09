More than 40 Migrants Were Rescued in the Mediterranean

World | July 9, 2019, Tuesday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 40 Migrants Were Rescued in the Mediterranean pixabay.com

German ship "Alan Kurdi" saved more than 40 migrants in the Mediterranean.

They were rescued from a wooden boat with the assistance of the Maltese authorities. The Maltese navy sent a ship to take the people of ''Alan Kurdi'' and transport them to the shore, "the organization said in Twitter, quoted by NOVA TV.

Earlier, the Maltese authorities have allowed 65 migrants rescued from the ''Alan Kurdi'' ship off the coast of Libya to land on the Maltese coast.

At the same time, following negotiations with the European Commission and Germany, it was agreed that migrants would be redirected to other European countries

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boat, Mediterranean, migrants, Malta, safe
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria