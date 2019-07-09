More than 40 Migrants Were Rescued in the Mediterranean

German ship "Alan Kurdi" saved more than 40 migrants in the Mediterranean.

They were rescued from a wooden boat with the assistance of the Maltese authorities. The Maltese navy sent a ship to take the people of ''Alan Kurdi'' and transport them to the shore, "the organization said in Twitter, quoted by NOVA TV.

Earlier, the Maltese authorities have allowed 65 migrants rescued from the ''Alan Kurdi'' ship off the coast of Libya to land on the Maltese coast.

At the same time, following negotiations with the European Commission and Germany, it was agreed that migrants would be redirected to other European countries