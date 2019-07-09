Bulgarian National Assembly Will Discuss the Energy Market in Bulgaria

The work of the energy market in Bulgaria and the problems with trade in industrial electricity will be examined today by the parliamentary committee.

The discussion comes amid lobbying by business for lobbying and manipulation in the "Day ahead" segment.

In early July, large electricity consumers complained about a 203% rise in electricity over the course of a day. Thus, the price of megawatt hours in our country reached BGN 196, while the stock exchanges in Europe traded 70.

Similar shock values ​​were recorded at the end of October and at the beginning of the year. Because of them, the business demanded a revision of the energy exchange work and the resignation of NEC chief Petar Iliev.

