Football Club Owners Met with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister

On July 8, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the owners of Bulgaria's top three football clubs Ludogorets, CSKA-Sofia and Levski to discuss alleged pressure on referees. The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov and Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) President Borislav Mihailov, reports BNT.

It took place a week before the start of the new championship. The owners were warned not to interfere with the work of the football referees. They shook hands and promised that no attempts will be made for match fixing and everything will be fair and will happen only on the pitch..

Borislav Mihailov said that according to him allegations about pressure on football judges remain unproven.

Interior Minister Marinov told reporters that the meeting was aimed to prevent match fixing, possible tensions in stadiums and to ensure fair play.