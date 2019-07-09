Chinese Visitors to Bulgaria Surge

More and more Chinese tourists are showing an interest in visiting Bulgaria, data from the country's largest online travel agency showed, reports China Daily.

The number of Chinese visitors booking flights to the southeastern European country soared 280 percent in the first half (H1) of 2019 compared with the same period last year, according to Ctrip.

Ctrip data showed that Chinese bookings for flights to Bulgaria grew 114 percent in 2018 than 2017.

More Chinese have enjoyed in-depth trips in Bulgaria. Chinese visitors spent six days on average in popular destinations in Bulgaria, such as Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv in H1.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

Direct flights, more convenient visa policies, more individualized travel products and more Chinese-language signs in tourist and public areas will help promote overseas destinations among Chinese visitors, according to Ctrip CEO Sun Jie.