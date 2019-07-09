TASS: All Conditions Exist for Mutually Beneficial Dialogue with Russia, Says Bulgarian President

The conditions for the development of a mutually beneficial dialogue between Bulgaria and Russia have every chance for being put into practice, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Monday.

He congratulated on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Russia. "The Bulgarian people don’t forget Russia’s crucial role in the liberation of Bulgaria in the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-1878 and honor the memory of the Russian soldiers who died in it," the president’s press service quoted Radev as saying.

"I would like to note that relations between our peoples are basing on historic, cultural and spiritual ties deeply rooted in history," the president stressed. "In modern and recent history, bilateral relations have not always developed unquestionably, but even during the most difficult times, relations between Bulgaria and Russia were always in the focus of public and political attention and were emotionally charged," he added.

"This gives grounds to state that a firm basis exists to continue an equal and mutually advantageous dialogue," Radev stressed. He expressed confidence that future plans for cooperation between the countries would implemented and that through joint efforts the countries could find solutions to acute regional and international problems.

The countries established diplomatic relations on July 7, 1879. This was preceded by the bloody Russian-Turkish war in which thousands of Russian soldiers and Bulgarian militiamen fought shoulder to shoulder for freedom and independence of Bulgaria at the expense of their lives.