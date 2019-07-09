Clouds to Increase from Northwest, Numerous Rain Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms in Bulgaria Today

Clouds will increase from the northwest today, with numerous rain showers across the country and isolated thunderstorms, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. More rain expected in eastern Bulgaria. There will be light to moderate wind from the north-northwest, in eastern areas the wind before noon will blow from the southeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will be between 26C and 31C, in Sofia around 26C.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, but in the afternoon the cloud will increase and some showers and thunder are likely. Maximum temperatures of 26C- 28C will be close to the sea water temperature.