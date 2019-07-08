The Court Ordered the Metropolitan Municipality to Take Urgent Action Against the Dirty Air

The Sofia City Court ordered the Metropolitan Municipality to take urgent action against the dirty air by starting washing the main streets in Sofia twice a month from May to September and the rest of the year once a month.

Within two weeks, local authorities must submit to the court a plan to build more bicycle tracks, including from the districts to the city center.


The municipality is also obliged to announce the levels of fine particulate matter on its site, on the designated boards and at the stops of the public transport and the subway.

The municipality of Sofia has announced that they will not appeal the court order and have specified that the measures proposed by the court are part of the municipal program that is being implemented at the moment.

