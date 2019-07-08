Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport
July 8, 2019
www.pixabay.com
Boeing 737 plane of the Utair airline landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, the Nova TV news agency reported. After its takeoff on the Moscow-Berlin route, the air condition sensor was triggered.For technical reasons, the commander of the flight has decided to return the airplane back. There are no injured passengers.
The airline informs that the crew quickly assessed the situation and acted professionally.
