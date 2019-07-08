Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport

Society | July 8, 2019, Monday // 17:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport www.pixabay.com

Boeing 737 plane of the Utair airline landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, the Nova TV news agency reported. After its takeoff on the Moscow-Berlin route, the air condition sensor was triggered.For technical reasons, the commander of the flight has decided to return the airplane back. There are no injured passengers.

The airline informs that the crew quickly assessed the situation and acted professionally.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boeing 737, emergency landing, Moscow, Utair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria