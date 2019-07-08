The UN Shocked by the Conditions in the US Migrant Centers

The UN chief for human rights said she was "deeply shocked" by the conditions in which migrants and refugees are held in custody centers in the United States after reports of heavy overcrowding and disease-spreading cells.


“As a paediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of state, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate healthcare or food, and with poor sanitation conditions,” said Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner the UN Human Rights Council.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) watchdog report released last week warned of "dangerous overcrowding" in multiple detention facilities, which hold thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the United States, most of whom are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

 

 

