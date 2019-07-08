Outbreaks of African Swine Fever Can Bring Significant Damages to Bulgaria

Five villages are affected by outbreaks of African swine fever in domestic swines. The infected animals are 51. This is one of the most significant diseases, which can bring significant damage to Bulgaria, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture Associate Professor Dr. Yanko Ivanov in the studio of BNT1.

In Northeastern Bulgaria there are 600,000 industrially-kept pigs. In the summer season, there is an active tourist and agricultural activity and the risk is increasing many times, commented Prof. Ivanov.

He assured that compensation by law will receive only those who are properly registered. It is being discussed how to help people who have suffered losses. We will find a way to compensate them, but perhaps not all of them, said the Deputy Minister and specified that those who acted indiscriminately would not be compensated.

Today there is a meeting with the governors from Northern Bulgaria and all those who are interested in the matter.