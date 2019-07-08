The Court: Sofia Municipality Must Wash the Neighbourhood Streets Twice a Month

Sofia Municipality must wash mechanically the interior and streets of public importance twice a month. This was ordered by the Sofia City Court in the air clean up case in Sofia, BNR reported.

Within two weeks, the municipality should submit a plan for the construction of bicycle lanes from the districts to the central city area. The court ordered daily information on the concentration of fine particulate matter on the site of the municipality, the bus stops and the public transport.

Dimo Gospodinov of the Clean Air Group, a non-governmental organization, said: "We are pleased that such interim measures are being issued at all, because there is actually a pollution of different kinds during the summer and winter, and the court uses what it knows to appointed these interim measures, which I think is a small victory for our team. "

The case was postponed until November to find an expert to make an environmental analysis of Sofia's air. An inquiry for this was sent to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.