Bulgarians Working Abroad Remain a Major Investor in the Bulgarian Economy

Bulgarians working abroad remain a major investor in the Bulgarian economy. According to data from the balance of payments of the Bulgarian National Bank, since the beginning of the year they have sent nearly 400 million euro to their relatives.

The amount is higher than in the same period in 2018 when Bulgarian emigrants contributed EUR 392.5 million or EUR 6.9 million less. For April alone, the proceeds are over 105 million euro, which however is about 5 million euro less, than in March when they were 110 million. 

The lowest number of translations since the beginning of the year was in January - 88 million euro. On average on the day of the fourth month of the year Bulgarians abroad sent 3.5 million euro in their homeland. According to official statistics, traditionally most money in Bulgaria is sent from Germany, Spain and the United States.

