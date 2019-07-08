Trump Criticizes UK Ambassador to the United States

British Ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, is bad for the United Kingdom. This is what US President Donald Trump said on the allegations of incompetence that the British diplomat had told him.

Diplomatic cables sent from the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States back to London describe President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent," a UK government official confirmed Saturday to CNN.

The leak could cause serious diplomatic damage between the two  “special relationship” allies.

The cables were leaked to and first published by the Daily Mail.

Darroch used secret cables and briefing notes to warn the UK government that Trump's "career could end in disgrace,”, according to CNN.

"The ambassador has not worked for the United Kingdom," Trump told reporters. "We are not big fans of this man," said the US president.

