Payout of the Higher Pensions of 5.7% Begins

From 1 July the minimum retirement and old age pension was raised to BGN 219, writes NOVA TV.



The payout of the higher pensions of 5.7 percent is starting today. For people who receive their pension by bank transfer, the transfer will be made on July 8, and those who receive it from a post office should check out the entertainment at the branch where the payout will take place, Darik reports.

Over 2 130,000 pensioners will receive an increase in their pensions from today.

As of July 1, the minimum old-age pension was raised to BGN 219 and the maximum amount a pensioner can receive, regardless of the insurance contributions, is BGN 1200.

Social old age pension is already BGN 133. The increase in pensions covers nearly 2 million and 300 thousand people.