British Airways Faces a Record Fine - £ 183,000,000

"British Airways" will have to face a record fine - £ 183m because of a breakthrough in security systems that led to the leak of personal data.

Regulators have explained that this is the biggest financial penalty they have imposed and it is for the first time made public by the new rules that are in place.

The airline says the company is surprised and disappointed by the decision. And it is clarified that sensitive information has expired after a precise hacker attack. Because of it, the numbers of thousands of credit cards could have been vulnerable.

The breakthrough happened in late August and early September last year.