British Airways Faces a Record Fine - £ 183,000,000

Business » TOURISM | July 8, 2019, Monday // 12:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: British Airways Faces a Record Fine - £ 183,000,000 pixabay.com

"British Airways" will have to face a record fine - £ 183m because of a breakthrough in security systems that led to the leak of personal data.

Regulators have explained that this is the biggest financial penalty they have imposed and it is for the first time made public by the new rules that are in place.

The airline says the company is surprised and disappointed by the decision. And it is clarified that sensitive information has expired after a precise hacker attack. Because of it, the numbers of thousands of credit cards could have been vulnerable.

The breakthrough happened in late August and early September last year.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fine, penalty, British Airlines, personal data
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria