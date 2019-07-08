A Foreign Ministers Meeting of the South East European Cooperation Process Begins

In Sarajevo, they will discuss European integration and connectivity as preconditions for sustainable development in the region, writes NOVA TV.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva arrived in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where she will participate in the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the South East Europe Cooperation Process (SEECP).

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, who is the current President of the Process, Ekaterina Zaharieva and her colleagues will discuss European integration and connectivity as preconditions for sustainable development in the region.

The Southeast European Co-operation Process acts as a forum for political dialogue for the countries of the region. The initiator for the initiative was Bulgaria, as the beginning was the Sofia Declaration on good neighborly relations, stability, security and cooperation in the Balkans, adopted in 1996.

At the initiative of our country, the parliamentary dimension of the SEECP, whose Regional Secretariat is in Sofia, has been created.

Bulgaria is among the most active participants in the SEECP and has been its chairman three times. The other Member States are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro and Kosovo.