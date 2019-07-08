Sofia will ask for explanation because of the diplomatic tensions between the two countries, writes BNT.

It's all started because of the statements made by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Kosovo's independence.

Yesterday, it became clear that Belgrade would also take reciprocal measures. A representative of the Bulgarian embassy in the city was asked to go and give explanations at the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

On Sunday, Dacic said he wanted a friendly relationship with Bulgaria, but with mutual respect for the interests of both sides. He called for precision in political speeches, assuming that this may be a misinterpretation. His Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zaharieva, responded with a request for less emotion in politics and awaiting an apology from the Serbian side.

Ivica Dacic's words is emotional and unmeasured. This is what Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told reporters before the National Assembly for GERP in relation to diplomatic tensions between Bulgaria and Serbia Focus reports.

Asked about the statement of the Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dacic regarding the words of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, she said: "Emotionally and unmeasured statement. I think you have to look at what the Bulgarian prime minister is before you act emotionally. In my opinion, the Balkans have a rather too emotional policy. These are not words, meant for a neighboring, friendly country, moreover that Borisov words were politically and legally correct."



"We advise to get better acquainted with the words of the Bulgarian Prime Minister," Zaharieva said. Instead, this subtraction will not come into the relationship between the two countries. In saying that it would not be bad for the Serbian Foreign Minister to apologize for his statement" Zaharieva said.