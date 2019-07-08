Cold Front Passing Through the Country, Rain is Expected

Bulgaria: Cold Front Passing Through the Country, Rain is Expected

With mostly moderate northwest winds, a cold front is passing through the country that will cause unstable air mass. Mainly around noon and in the afternoon cloud will increase, some showers and thunder expected. While in southern Bulgaria it will still be hot with temperatures up to 35C-36C, to the north they will drop to 28C-32C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced.

Clouds will increase for some time across the Black Sea coast as well, with some showers and thunder around noon and in the afternoon. The wind will become west-northwest, mostly moderate.

Maximum air temperatures: from 27-28C to the north, to 32-33C to the south. The sea water temperature is 26-28C.

