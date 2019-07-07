The GERB National Assembly Changes the Statute of the Party

The National Assembly of GERB, which has to vote on changes in the party's statute and in the Executive Committee, has commenced, a reporter of the TOP NOVINI announced.

1,200 party delegates from across the country are present.

The changes are necessary because after the elections for the European Parliament, Tsvetan Tsvetanov resigned from all the leading party positions. So in practice, the deputies of Boyko Borisov in the formation are currently the mayors Dimitar Nikolov and Yordanka Fandakova.