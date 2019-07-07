Revolut and Monese have Released Apple Pay in Bulgaria

Apple Pay is officially in Bulgaria. The payment service via iPhone is available with a Revolut digital bank account. The British fine-tech company, which has begun work in Bulgaria in April, will maintain its service in 11 new countries: Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. they also use it abroad.

Overall, Revolut offers Apple Pay in 28 countries.

The Monese fintech also maintains service. Payments with Apple Pay are faster than conventional debit and credit card payments and can be made non-contact via iPhone, Apple Watch or Safari on MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with Touch ID, which eliminates the need to search for a bank card.