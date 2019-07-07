The Serbian Ambassador Summoned by Foreign Ministry after Comments towards Bulgarian PM

At the request of Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Bulgaria will be called on Monday at the Foreign Ministry. The reason is the comment of the Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic in the words of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Poznan. This became clear from a press release issued by the ministry to the media.



During the press conference of the Heads of Government of Germany, Poland, Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Boyko Borisov was asked by a journalist how the EU foreign policy and the policy for the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and European Integration will be nominated by the Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, for the European integration of the Western Balkans. after his country does not recognize Kosovo. The Prime Minister's answer was that in taking such a high position the national interest must be the last thing to be done. Instead, the focus of the High Representative is to protect the collective interest of the whole of the EU.

"If Borrell is elected, that does not mean that Spain's opinion will be relevant to the other states like us who have recognized Kosovo," Borisov stressed.



During the conversation with the Serbian ambassador, the support for the European integration of Serbia on the Bulgarian side will be recalled so far. It is expected to raise the question of how such statements from our partners in Belgrade affect the good Bulgarian-Serbian relations.

Dacic replicates Borisov's position with Serbian state-run television RTS, calling on the Bulgarian prime minister "not to give lessons to the new EU foreign policy commissioner, Josep Borrell," regarding the recognition of Kosovo's independence.