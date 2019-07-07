1728 Apartment Buildings in Bulgaria were Renovated under the National Energy Efficiency Program

1728 units have been renovated under the National Energy Efficiency Program of Multifamily Residential Buildings until 28 June 2019. It shows a progress report on its implementation. A total of 2022 are the buildings for which the contracts for targeted financing with the Bulgarian Development Bank have been concluded.

121 buildings are under construction and 46 are under investigation. For 104 residential blocks there are procedures for selecting contractors for renovation activities and for another 7 for technical and energy audits. There are no activities in 16 buildings.

With all energy efficiency measures implemented, all buildings with contracts under the program are in Burgas, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Pernik. In Bourgas they are 205, in Blagoevgrad - 143, and in Pazardzhik and Pernik - 41.

Among the other municipalities, which are also implementing program measures, the most renovated residential buildings are Haskovo (87), Stara Zagora (74), Sofia (67) and Plovdiv (57).

In Haskovo a total of 110 units will be renovated with energy efficiency measures in place. One of the buildings is currently under construction, 12 public procurement contracts have been announced, and the other 10 are under investigation.



Stara Zagora is working on the last building approved for participation in the program.

The Blocks in the capital for which BDB target financing contracts were signed are 166. Of 38 of them, construction works are executed and 35 are public procurement contracts for the selection of contractors.

There are 8 multifamily residential buildings under construction in Plovdiv. Procedures for selecting construction contractors are running for another 5. For the other two, an audit is being carried out. The blocks, which have concluded contracts for target financing in the municipality, are 73.