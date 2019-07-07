Dangerous Heat Intensifies in Almost all of Bulgaria

Abundant clouds will develop over the mountains, but precipitation is unlikely. A weak south-southwest wind blows. The predominant maximum temperatures will be between 32 ° and 37 °.

The Black Sea will be sunny. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the south-southeast. Maximum coastal temperatures - between 29 ° and 32 °. The sea water temperature is 25-27 °. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

Above the mountains will be sunny. Clouds will develop around midday. The wind will orient west-southwest, will be weak, on the high and open parts - moderate. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 26 °, at 2000 meters - about 19 °.

Yellow code for dangerously high temperatures exists in 21 districts in the country, so avoid excessive sun exposure and make sure you are hydrated well enough.



The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.

On Monday, the southern wind will be shifted west-northwest, it will increase, and with it from northwest will start lowering temperatures. The air mass will labialize and around and in the afternoon there will develop cumulus and clouds and in some places will fly over and over. Before noon will be sunny, daytime temperatures in southern Bulgaria will still be high - up to 35 ° -36 °, while in the north will be around 30 °. At night, the wind will lose weight.

And on Tuesday afternoon in some places will go over and over, in separate mountain regions and in Northeastern Bulgaria - and more intensively. Temperatures will drop further. On Wednesday, under the influence of an approaching cold atmospheric front, in places in Western Bulgaria and the Rhodope Mountains, there will be a mighty cumulus-rain cloud, there will be short-term, temporary intense rainfall and thunderstorms. Hailing is also expected. Temperatures will be in wide range - from 24 ° -26 ° in the northwest to about 32 ° -34 ° in southeastern Bulgaria.