BFSA Began the Forced Killing of all Domestic Pigs, Affected by African Plague

The forced killing and disposal of all domestic pigs affected by the outbreak of African plague in the village of Novachene in Pleven began. This was reported by the Bulgarian food safety agencypress center. In the framework of the epizootic survey conducted in connection with the outbreak in the village of Zhernov (Pleven region) on July 4, 2019, on July 5, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) found a new outbreak in a farm of the type of private farm in village of Novachene. The pig samples taken were confirmed as positive for the African swine fever virus (ASF) by the National Reference Laboratory of the National Diagnostic Research Veterinary Medical Institute in Sofia.

The BFSA shall take the necessary measures to control and eradicate the disease in accordance with the rules of European and national legislation and the Emergency Action Plan for ASF Control. The forced humane killing and the disposal of all domestic pigs will commence today, observing the requirements of Ordinance No 22 to minimize the suffering of animals during slaughter or killing.

Restriction zones (3 km of safety and 10 km of surveillance zones) have been established, where measures for the control and eradication of ASF have been imposed.

The BFSA warns that there is prohibition of entry and exit of people and cars without the permission of the BFSA in the area of ​​the sites during the implementation of the measures allocated by an order of the Executive Director of the Agency with the exception of MoI staff, and Emergency Medical Care, representatives of the central and local government, and the Regional Administration and persons having an address registration in the respective settlement.

Up-to-date information on locations with confirmed cases of African swine fever in the country and the movement of the disease can be found in the interactive map published on the site of the Bulgarian food safety agency.