Lithuanian-Bulgarian Electric Car Sharing Service Spark Enters Romanian Market

Spark, a new car-sharing service, entered the Romanian market offering local customers electric cars to drive themselves and use over the desired period of time, Economica.net reported.

Spark was set up in Lithuania in 2016 by Lithuanian entrepreneurs, after which the Bulgarian entrepreneurs joined in 2017.

Customers are charged per minute, under s system similar to that used by electric scouters rental services.

The company also operates a network of electric car charging stations (Eldrive), which it might deploy in Bucharest as well.

According to the description on the official Facebook page, Spark Romania is an "alternative transport service." ”A car-sharing application focused exclusively on electric cars. With branches in Vilnius and Sofia, Spark comes to Romania to eliminate traffic congestion in Bucharest and free from pollutants and unnecessary traffic noise.”

The fees charged in Romania will be revealed at the launch event, which will take place on July 10. In Lithuania, however, a rental day costs EUR 22. The price per minute is EUR 0.15 in Bulgaria and EUR 0.17 in Lithuania, well below the fees applied by other companies.