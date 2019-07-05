Strict Measures to Protect Bulgaria from an African Swine Fever

We must implement preventive measures very strictly, if we want to protect the country from an African swine fever epidemic, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva told journalists in the parliament, in reference to the outbreak in Pleven, FOCUS News Agency reports.

"African swine fever is a very dangerous disease, spreading very quickly and easily, even by mechanical transmission. There is no cure for it. There is no vaccine. The economic losses are enormous. The only positive thing is that it poses no risk to people’s health but people are carriers of the virus," said the minister.

"In Bulgaria the first outbreak among backyard pigs was found in 2018. Yesterday, a second outbreak among domestic pigs was found, another 23 cases in wild boar have been established since last year," said Minister Taneva, adding that in neighbouring Romania there have been over 1,100 cases and over 250,000 pigs have been culled.

On Monday, a meeting with the governors of northern regions, the food safety agency and directors of forest enterprises will take place at the ministry, Taneva said.