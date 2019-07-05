Measures Taken to Ease Traffic at Bulgaria-Greece Kulata Border Crossing

Bulgaria’s Ministry of interior has taken measures to ease the traffic at Kulata border crossing. Five lanes will be working this weekend to ease the passage of cars from Bulgaria to Greece, reports BNT

The steps were taken after problem of long queues at the checkpoint.

Kulata border checkpoint head Chief Inspector Atanas Georgiev said that all five lanes will be opened to traffic. Four of the lanes would be for cars and one for lorries. Buses will be stopped in places that do not interfere with traffic, and additional staff with mobile devices will check them.

Cars will be checked only once, either at the Bulgarian or the Greek side of the border.

The documents needed to quickly cross the border are the registration card of the vehicle, the identity cards of the travellers, and if only one parent travels with a child - the official document of consent from the other parent – the original and a certified copy which remains with the officials at the border.

Over the past week, 58,600 vehicles crossed from Bulgaria into Greece and 59,000 entered the country. About 500,000 people had crossed the border.