Bulgaria’s President Radev had Talks with the Mayor of Shanghai

Bulgarian companies will be able to offer agricultural products and dairy products on the Chinese market. The problems that have been encountered so far have been resolved in the meeting between Presidents XI Jinping and Rumen Radev during the Bulgarian President’s visit in China, reports BNT.

According to Radev, relations between the two countries are entering a new stage with the adoptuion of the Strategic Partnership Declaration.

In the talks with XI Jinping, President Radev raised the issue of the export of Bulgarian agricultural produce to China and the serious difficulties that companies face. The same applies to milk and dairy products, although the phytosanitary control documents have been signed for more than two years.

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria: Within one minute, this problem was resolved by President XI Jinping. They are now allowed, and all is given to their Customs Agency and uploaded to their site.

President Radev said that with the adopted Strategic Partnership Declaration, the door to business with China is wide open, and from now on it is very important for the government, businesses and municipalities to show the necessary will and energy. And to the critics of establishing closer contacts with China, President Radev reminded that almost all big EU countries have a strategic partnership with Beijing.

Rumen Radev: I am here to stand up for Bulgarian interest and European politics, because since 2003 there has been an agreement between the EU and China for a comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Radev had talks with the mayor of Shanghai - China's largest economic, trade, financial and cultural centre. More than 24 million people live in the city.

Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong and President Radev discussed the opportunities for partnership in building urban infrastructure and information technology.