Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Marks its Professional Holiday

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 5, 2019, Friday // 18:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Marks its Professional Holiday

On 5th of July, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior celebrates its professional day and marks 140 years since it was established, writes BNT. 

The ceremony in Sofia started at 10.00 in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier with a solemn water blessing ceremony of the flags.

In Borisova garden in Sofia in the afternoon, there will be demonstrations with technical equipment, use of skills of fire fighters and trained police dogs and horses.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria