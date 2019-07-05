Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Marks its Professional Holiday

On 5th of July, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior celebrates its professional day and marks 140 years since it was established, writes BNT.

The ceremony in Sofia started at 10.00 in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier with a solemn water blessing ceremony of the flags.

In Borisova garden in Sofia in the afternoon, there will be demonstrations with technical equipment, use of skills of fire fighters and trained police dogs and horses.