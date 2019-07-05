Bulgarian Ministry of Interior Marks its Professional Holiday
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On 5th of July, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior celebrates its professional day and marks 140 years since it was established, writes BNT.
The ceremony in Sofia started at 10.00 in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier with a solemn water blessing ceremony of the flags.
In Borisova garden in Sofia in the afternoon, there will be demonstrations with technical equipment, use of skills of fire fighters and trained police dogs and horses.
- » Measures Taken to Ease Traffic at Bulgaria-Greece Kulata Border Crossing
- » Most of the Office Buildings in Sofia are in the Region of 'Tsarigradsko Shose' Blvd.
- » 1st Meeting of the Public Advisory Council on the Introduction of the TOLL System
- » It Is Decided: The Party Subsidy Will Be BGN 1 per Vote
- » 70% of Bulgarians Still Receive a Salary of Less Than BGN 1,200
- » MPs Will Vote on the Postponement of the TOL System in Bulgaria